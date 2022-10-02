Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ruby Slippers Theatre and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE

The production features Charlie Gallant, Chris Lam, Paul Moniz de Sá, Stephanie Wong, and Beatrice Zeilinger.

Oct. 02, 2022  

Production photos have been released for Ruby Slippers Theatre and Pacific Theatre's Benevolence. Gilles Jean, big-time lawyer, returns to his hometown of Benevolence to try a troubling case involving the child of an old friend. But with the ghosts of his deceased brothers and father peering over his shoulder, and his mother asking after the state of his soul, homecoming is no easy thing. This pitch-black comedy offers a surreal reflection on our small cowardices and our great contradictions. Featuring Charlie Gallant, Chris Lam, Paul Moniz de Sá, Stephanie Wong, and Beatrice Zeilinger. Directed by Diane Brown.

The production runs Sept 30 - Oct 15. 8pm Wed-Sat with 2pm Sat matinees at Pacific Theatre, 1440 W 12th Ave. Pay-what-you-can preview Sept 29 at 8pm. For tickets ($15-36.50) call 604.731.5518 or visit pacifictheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions

Chris Lam, Charlie Gallant, Beatrice Zeilinger
Chris Lam, Charlie Gallant, Beatrice Zeilinger

Charlie Gallant
Charlie Gallant

Chris Lam, Stephanie Wong
Chris Lam, Stephanie Wong

Charlie Gallant, Beatrice Zeilinger, Chris Lam, Stephanie Wong
Charlie Gallant, Beatrice Zeilinger, Chris Lam, Stephanie Wong

Paul Moniz De Sa
Paul Moniz De Sa

Paul Moniz De Sa
Paul Moniz De Sa


