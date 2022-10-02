Photos: First Look at Ruby Slippers Theatre and Pacific Theatre's BENEVOLENCE

Production photos have been released for Ruby Slippers Theatre and Pacific Theatre's Benevolence. Gilles Jean, big-time lawyer, returns to his hometown of Benevolence to try a troubling case involving the child of an old friend. But with the ghosts of his deceased brothers and father peering over his shoulder, and his mother asking after the state of his soul, homecoming is no easy thing. This pitch-black comedy offers a surreal reflection on our small cowardices and our great contradictions. Featuring Charlie Gallant, Chris Lam, Paul Moniz de Sá, Stephanie Wong, and Beatrice Zeilinger. Directed by Diane Brown.

The production runs Sept 30 - Oct 15. 8pm Wed-Sat with 2pm Sat matinees at Pacific Theatre, 1440 W 12th Ave. Pay-what-you-can preview Sept 29 at 8pm. For tickets ($15-36.50) call 604.731.5518 or visit pacifictheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions