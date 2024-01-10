World Premiere Of A New Translation Of Dürrenmatt's THE PHYSICISTS Comes to The Questors Theatre

The production will run from 19th-27th January in the Studio.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

The Questors Theatre will open their 2024 Studio season with the world premiere of a brand-new translation of the classic Cold War era play, The Physicists, by Russell Fleet.

Three famed physicists, two brutal crimes, one mental hospital. Enter a world of deception, intrigue and espionage in this pitch-black comedy packed with thrilling twists from start to finish. Translated and directed by Questors member Russell Fleet, the production will run from 19th-27th January in the Studio.

Originally written by the Swiss author, Friedrich Dürrenmatt, this is the first of two new translations of classic European plays this season.

Alex Marker, Artistic Director shares his excitement for the upcoming season, "We're very lucky to have so many talented, and multilingual, members at The Questors Theatre. Not only do we uncover unheralded classics, like 'The Physicists', but we get our own brand-new translation for audiences. However, it doesn't stop there, next month we continue our season in The Studio with another premiere! In February, we welcome David Emmet's new translation of Gotthold Lessing's classic tragedy, 'Sara Sampson'.

"After a packed festive season that saw our most popular panto of all time, we're looking forward to another year of theatre for the adventurous. Come and join us!"




