William Hanson Brings Etiquette Essentials Workshop To Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is joining forces with William Hanson, the UK's leading etiquette expert on 30 January to help professionals learn tips to get ahead in business.

BUSINESS ETIQUETTE ESSENTIALS (AKA HOW DO YOU TELL THE CLIENT THERE'S SPINACH IN THEIR TEETH?) is an interactive workshop which will cover subjects such as small talk and networking, table manners and how to dress to impress.

The workshop takes place at The Mount Hotel, with tickets booked through the Grand Theatre. Guests will also enjoy a one-course meal where they can put their skills into practice.

William Hanson is a regular voice and face on radio and TV, appearing frequently on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4, ITV This Morning and writes a popular column for the MailOnline.

He has worked for royal and VIP households, coached diplomats, businessmen, schools & colleges and advised several multi-national brands such as Barclay's, Bentley, Champagne Bollinger, The National Lottery and Green & Black's.

Charlotte Davies, Development Manager at the Grand Theatre said: "Business etiquette can be a minefield. What does smart casual really mean? Should you greet a business associate with a kiss or a handshake? What are appropriate conversation topics when corporate entertaining? Get these things right and it can really boost your career. Get them drastically wrong and it could damage your personal brand and reputation. Our workshop will be fun and informal in helping you to master traditional rules with the ever-changing times'. We're thrilled to welcome William to Wolverhampton and hear his pearls of wisdom."

BUSINESS ETIQUETTE ESSENTIALS (AKA HOW DO YOU TELL THE CLIENT THERE'S SPINACH IN THEIR TEETH?) is at the Mount Hotel, Tettenhall on Thursday 30th January at 5pm. Tickets are £25* each and available from the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Box Office from by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

*A £3 booking fee applies to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You