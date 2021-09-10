Wexford Festival Trust Announces Appointment of Randall Shannon as Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera

It was announced today, that following an international recruitment campaign, Wexford Festival Trust has appointed Randall Shannon to the role of Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera.

Speaking today WFO chair Mary Kelly said, "Randall joins us as Executive Director in our 70th anniversary year at an exciting time when we can welcome live audiences to enjoy opera, music and the festival atmosphere in Wexford once again. We are delighted to be working with him and look forward to his leadership for the future."

Randall Shannon started his career as an orchestral musician in London before developing a career in arts management. He has held Chief Executive positions with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Opera Theatre Company, Opera Northern Ireland and Buxton International Festival. A regular visitor to the Festival since 1985 Randall also acted as Opera Advisor to the Arts Council between 2007 and 2020.

For more on the 70th Wexford Festival Opera see www.wexfordopera.com