Photos: MY BROTHER'S A GENIUS at Sheffield Theatres

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Debris Stevenson is presenting a new play, My Brother’s a Genius now playing at Sheffield Theatres through Sat 14 Feb 2026. Check out all new photos from the production below!

My Brother’s a Genius is a new production examining learning to fall, fail and find ways to fly, expressed through poetry, music, and movement. The story centres on twins Daisy and Luke, who are navigating life in a high-rise estate, where their ambitions and self-doubt start to collide. Exploring neurodivergence, sibling rivalry, and the weight of expectations, the play explores whether the twins' bond and shared dreams will launch them up together or crash them apart.

An energetic two-hander, Debris’ lyrical writing blends poetry and grime to create immediacy and accessibility, capturing the intensity and emotion of young people’s experiences. It is directed by Theatre Centre’s Artistic Director, Eleanor Manners, with an original soundtrack from Jammz.

The idea for My Brother’s a Genius was seeded by conversations around what it felt like for Stevenson to have a brother who was branded a ‘genius’, and how her dyslexia meant she couldn’t read until she was 11, which she says - ‘branded her an idiot’. The show unpacks the complex feelings this brings about, from a fictional and truthful perspective and how the twins in the play manage their ambitions.

Award-winning theatre maker and poet Jess Senanayake plays ‘Daisy’, and ‘Luke’ is played by London based stage and screen actor Tyrese Walters, and it is directed by Eleanor Manners. The production’s creative team are Designer Erin C Guan, Sound Designer & Composer Jammz, Lighting Designer Jess Brigham, Movement Associate Emily Corless, Production Manager Herbe Walmsley and Artwork by Rebecca Pitt.

My Brother’s a Genius has been developed into a full production through Theatre Centre’s Future Makers process, which enables conversations with young people in schools and community groups across the UK. My Brother's a Genius has been commissioned for full production by Theatre Centre from an initial National Youth Theatre (NYT) seed commission, and is co-produced with Sheffield Theatres and National Youth Theatre.

My Brother’s a Genius opens at Sheffield Theatres’ Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from Wed 28 Jan – Sat 14 Feb 2026 followed by a UK tour to Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough (5-6 Mar), Leeds Playhouse (14 Mar), National Youth Theatre, London (19-21 Mar) and County Mall, Crawley (27-28 Mar).

Daisy and Luke are twins navigating life in a high-rise estate, where ambition and self-doubt collide. Both twins have labels thrust upon them: Daisy the “idiot” and Luke the “genius”. But will their bond and shared dream of flying launch them up together or crash them apart?

Photo Credit: Chris Saunders