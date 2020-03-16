Watford Palace Theatre Cancels Current Run of TALKING HEADS

Watford Palace Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Following careful consideration, and in light of the Prime Minister's and Public Health England advice Watford Palace Theatre has taken the difficult decision to cancel our current successful run of Talking Heads, with immediate effect. We are also postponing our forthcoming April run of Abigail's Party until 2021.

These are not decisions that we, as a Theatre, have made lightly, but that we do feel are necessary during these uncertain times; the welfare of our patrons, performers and staff is paramount.

COVID-19 will have significant financial implications for the Watford Palace Theatre, a charity which has been at the heart of the Watford community since 1908.

Much of our income is dependent upon donations, and the generosity of our wonderful audiences who purchase tickets to our productions.

We will continue to honour all contracts previously agreed with freelance actors, artists and creatives, who are facing great uncertainty in this challenging period. This is in line with guidance from Arts Council England.

Furthermore, we will continue to work with our freelance colleagues to create a new digital project which will be available online and for everyone over the coming weeks when many of us will be self-isolating.

Watford Palace Theatre is determined, with the support of our loyal patrons and fans, to emerge from these difficult times more resilient than ever before, with a unique and engaging programme of work.

So we are asking those of you who have purchased tickets to any of our cancelled shows to consider donating the cost, if you are able to, to help assure our future. For those unable to do so, credit notes will of course be available allowing you to return at another time. If this is unsuitable, we will offer a full refund.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and support whilst we continue to serve the community we love.

If you would like to make a general donation during this time, we will be forever grateful.

From the team at Watford Palace Theatre.

@watfordpalace | watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk





