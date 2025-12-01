Psychic John Edward Brings Live Event To London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World-renowned psychic medium John Edward - bestselling author and star of the influential US TV series “Crossing Over with John Edward” - will bring his live event to London's indigo at The O2 for the first time on 6 September 2026.

This is your chance to be part of a live audience with John Edward. His events are highly interactive, featuring open questions and answers, spontaneous readings and messages from the Other Side, where he connects with family, friends and even pets who have crossed over. Every show is shaped by the room itself — intimate, unscripted and often deeply emotional. Whether you're seeking connection, closure, curious about the afterlife, or simply want to experience something unforgettable, this is your moment.

A pioneer in televised mediumship, John rose to international prominence with “Crossing Over with John Edward”, the first globally syndicated programme dedicated to psychic mediumship. The series ran for four seasons and paved the way for his follow-up show, “John Edward Cross Country”, which ran for three seasons.

John is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including Chasing Evil, One Last Time, Crossing Over, After Life, Practical Praying, Infinite Quest and Fallen Masters. In 2023, he launched his digital platform and the global online community Evolve Plus, which hosts exclusive web series, podcasts, livestream and more.

He has toured extensively across the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK and Ireland, and has appeared on Oprah, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Dr. Phil, The Kardashians, Dr. Oz, Ellen, Larry King Live, 20/20, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the HBO special Life Afterlife, and even a cameo on Will & Grace. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly and more, and he was named one of People Magazine's Most Intriguing People of the Year.

Audiences can expect an immersive evening with:

Live audience readings and real-time messages from the Other Side

Interactive Q&A, with John responding directly to audience questions

Connections with loved ones and pets who have passed

A candid, unscripted insight into John's process

While personal readings cannot be guaranteed, the experience offers a powerful, thought-provoking and often emotional look at the afterlife.