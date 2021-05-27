WANTED Will Stream From The Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton in June

Re-scheduled from its original Spring 2020 date, the Arena Theatre and Gazebo Theatre have announced the streaming of Gazebo's new show 'WANTED' into homes this June.

Following a successful bid to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council's Culture Recovery Fund, the Arena Theatre has installed state-of-the-art equipment into its main auditorium to enable the venue to continue to provide the best small-scale theatre the region has to offer, with Gazebo Theatre no exception.

Gazebo Theatre are known for their sharing of History and Herstory and celebration of diversity, particularly in relation to "lesser known" stories. Previous productions have shone light on historical figures including Walter Tull, the first black officer to serve in the British Army, during the First World War, and 2nd black professional footballer in Britain, and Suffragist Emma Sproson. This unique approach paired with an all-female creative team makes WANTED an exciting, passion filled, emotional and hard-hitting play which will leave audiences thinking, debating and talking - as well as bucking the trend in an industry that still, in 2021, is male dominated.

Gazebo Theatre Artistic Director, Pamela Cole-Hudson said, "Gazebo Theatre are proud to have produced this important work which is educational, entertaining and most importantly thought provoking. WANTED may be by women and about women but we believe we have created a piece of theatre that truly is for everyone."

Writer, Performer and Director Tonia Daley-Campbell said, "We wanted to tell a story about women who have been 'WANTED', wanted by the police, by authorities and essentially locked up for acting upon what they believe is right. If you're interested in history, if you're interested in storytelling and if you are interested in history - this is the show for you!"

Writer and Performer, Therese Collins said, "It is a collaboration and culmination of 5 people who all bring very special aspects, energies and life journeys. I would say this play is for anyone who is open minded and excited to learn. Expect an energised, empowering, beautifully written piece of performative drama"

For 42 years Gazebo Theatre have been delivering a comprehensive range of high quality and innovative theatre productions and arts programme for its audiences including, new shows, site specific work, workshops and short films. Gazebo Theatre has a reputation for telling the stories of historical figures in an innovative, unique and thoroughly engaging way. WANTED is written and performed by Pamela Cole-Hudson, Tonia Daley-Campbell and Therese Collins, the trio wowed audiences in former production 'THE SISTREN' and now return to the stage accompanied by Karendip Phull and April Nerissa Hudson, to again explore what these women from the past can teach us about our lives today, played out in Gazebo's inimitable style; powerful drama littered with humour, honesty and heart.

'WANTED' is streaming from the Arena Theatre on Thursday 3rd, Friday 4th and Saturday 5th June at 7.30pm. Tickets for 'WANTED' can be booked via the Arena Theatre's online Box Office, at http://arena.wlv.ac.uk and are priced at £10 per household.