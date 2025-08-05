Variety Club Showbusiness Awards Will Celebrate ITV’s 70th Anniversary This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards will return in spectacular fashion on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. Hosted by broadcaster and author Katie Piper and beloved TV personality Mark Wright, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the 70th anniversary of ITV, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster, alongside a night of celebrity appearances, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The event continues its longstanding tradition of honoring excellence across film, television, theatre, music, and comedy, while raising vital funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity. Since its inception, the Awards have helped raise millions of pounds to support children with disabilities and disadvantages throughout the UK.

This year’s celebration will also spotlight ITV’s legacy of entertainment since its launch in 1955. ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall shared:

“I am delighted that ITV will be marking our 70th birthday with Variety, the Children’s Charity, and celebrating seven decades as a world-class broadcaster and streamer.”

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman of Variety, added:

“The 2025 Awards will be extremely special, celebrating 70 years of ITV while once again making a vital difference in transforming the lives of vulnerable children and young people.”

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards have consistently drawn a distinguished lineup of international celebrities and industry figures. In recent years, the event has featured performances by Katherine Jenkins OBE, Beverley Knight MBE, Gary Barlow OBE, Marisha Wallace, and the cast of Mamma Mia. Past honorees and attendees have included Alfie Boe, Naomi Campbell, Dame Joan Collins, Simon Cowell, Sheridan Smith OBE, Michelle Keegan, and many others.

Produced by Green Room Ents Ltd for Variety, the Children’s Charity, the evening will once again raise awareness and funds to support the charity’s programs, including Sunshine Coaches, Wheelchair Grants, Great Days Out, and the Access Interns program.

For more information, visit www.variety.org.uk.