VIDEO: UK Comedians Join Forces For BOHEMIAN VAXXODY Parody

As lockdown begins to ease, David Baddiel and a host of the UK's best comedians have opted to share some of the NHS' important public health messaging via the medium of... a spoken-word-poetry adaptation of Bohemian Rhapsody, filmed in black and white, over some piano music.

BOHEMIAN VAXXODY is an honest-to-goodness plea for people to take the vaccine - particularly amongst groups where uptake is lower, including Black, South Asian and Jewish communities - so we can all get back to enjoying our lives to the fullest.

Joining David Baddiel is a cast of some of the UK's finest comedians and fastest-rising new names, including Lolly Adefope (This Time With Alan Partridge - BBC Two), Nish Kumar (The Mash Report - BBC Two), Ola Labib (Funny Festival Live - BBC Two), Jason Forbes (Tracey Ulman's Show - HBO/BBC One), Ashley Blaker (6.5 Children - BBC Radio 4), Tez Ilyas (The Tez Ilyas Show, Channel 4) Daman Bamrah (Russell Kane's Boys Don't Cry podcast) and Michael Odewale (Mock The Week - BBC Two).

