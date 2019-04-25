Underbelly and World-Class Circus Troupe FLIP Fabrique Bring TRANSIT To Southbank

Internationally renowned circus troupe FLIP Fabrique will this Spring be bringing their aerial adventures to Underbelly Festival Southbank for a six-week run as one of the headline acts of this year's jam-packed festival. Inspired by what it means to be a member of a high-flying touring troupe, the company will flip, tumble and spring their way through the ups and downs of being on tour, the friendship and fun of being together, and the transient nature of life itself. With infectious warmth, FLIP Fabrique merge heart-stopping aerial routines, first-class circus skills and a jaw-dropping trampoline-wall, for an audience of children and grown-ups alike.

FLIP Fabrique's London performances of Transit follow in the footsteps of a hugely successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2017, as well as their much-loved previous show, Catch Me (Attrape Moi) which was performed at the Underbelly Festival Southbank in 2017. Now in its eleventh year, Underbelly Festival Southbank - London's original pop-up festival - brings the finest in live circus, cabaret, comedy and music to the heart of London, alongside international street food and vibrant outdoor bars.

Underbelly directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said, "We're delighted to welcome FLIP Fabrique back to the Underbelly Festival Southbank with Transit. All the way from Quebec to London's South Bank, they are world-class circus performers who'll astonish you with their flips and tumbles and warm your heart with their camaraderie and friendship."

Bruno Gagnon, executive and artistic director of FLIP Fabrique said, "We are delighted to be coming back to Underbelly, Transit is about the ups and downs of life on tour and London is definitely a big up for us! We can't wait to be on stage, let's FLIP!""

Alexandre Fecteau is an award-winning director (winner of Canada's John Hirsch Prize in 2014) and founder of art collective Nous Sommes Ici. The ensemble cast for Transit comprises world-class talent, with performers who have worked with leading circus companies such as Cirque Eloize and Cirque du Soleil on global stages as well as televised performances including the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 6+

£15 Previews, £19.50 Weekday performances, £22.50 Weekend performances

www.underbellyfestival.com | 0333 344 4167





