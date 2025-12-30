UK Premiere of THE SAGA OF W.D. JONES Comes to the Other Palace Studio

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE SAGA OF W.D. JONES, a queer retelling of the story of BONNIE and CLYDE, will have an exclusive one-off performance on Tuesday 20th January at 2.30pm at The Other Palace.

W.D. Jones was recruited by Clyde Barrow on Christmas Eve 1933. He was only sixteen years old and was supposed to be delivered back safely to his home in time for Christmas dinner. But with murder on his hands, Clyde said W.D. had to go on the run with him. W.D. was so taken with Clyde, he was honoured to become Clyde's "Buddy". It could have been "Buddy and Clyde". But then there was Bonnie. And when three became five (along with Clyde's brother, Buck), they were the 'Barrow Gang'. W.D. felt as though he was living in Hell. Was it "love that put a gun in his hand?" Or had he grown up wrong, like his mamma always said? He was lost and confused. He felt he was going crazy.

Taking on different disguises, W.D. avoided capture and was very rarely identified. He became known as the "mysterious 5th member of the Barrow Gang."

Until he was captured by Sheriff Smoot. At first the sheriff kept him a secret. Kept him out of the press. Is it because WD revealed too much of the truth behind America's most notorious outlaws? The little-known facts? But then he was paraded in front of the press and invited to tell his story. This was WD's moment. In the spotlight. His chance to stage the cabaret he always wanted to star in.

Tristan Pegg resumes his role as W.D. Jones, having showcased a workshop performance at the Sydney Fringe Festival in 2025 as a one-man show. Reworked for its UK premiere, the characters of Bonnie Parker and Sheriff Smoot are being brought to life - full casting to be announced. Conceived by Pegg, and written and directed by Linnie Reedman (DORIAN: The Musical) the show features a mix of Southern Gothic music (and original compositions by Joe Evans) with vintage video footage. Assistant director is Anna Wicks with lighting design by Conor Costelloe.

Trigger warnings: Reference to guns, violence, sexual abuse, murder, homosexuality, death, gunshots, killing, graphic description of injury.