Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Fresh off the back of another sell out year, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields has announced its return for 2024 and its already set to be one of the highlights of the summer, as the North and South editions unite for one electrifying weekend across the August Bank holiday, and with over 150,000 sign ups already registered for 2024, fans are being urged to set their alarms for 9am (BST) tomorrow (Thursday 28th September) when tickets go on general sale.

Having teased the unification at this year's festival, loyal fans were invited to purchase their 2024 ticket as part of an early access Loyalty weekend and over 75% tickets have already been sold however, fans have got another chance to secure tickets when they go on general sale this Thursday, with all ticket types available to purchase in full or via the 10 part payment plan and spread the cost.

The multi award winning festival which attracts 70,000 people every summer, is renowned for delivering unbeatable line-ups that feature some of the world's biggest electronic artists. With ground-breaking staging, jaw dropping production, and an electric atmosphere all key ingredients to its success, attracting dance music fans from around the world year after year and consistently one of the most hotly anticipated music festivals on the planet. 2024 will be no exception as the UK's one and only edition returns to the fields of Cheshire from 22nd – 25th August.

Creamfields UK 2024 tickets on sale 9am (BST) tomorrow - Thursday 28th September, sign up now to be first in line to secure your tickets www.creamfields.com/signup