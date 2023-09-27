Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Creamfields runs 22nd – Sunday 25th August 2024.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Fresh off the back of another sell out year, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields has announced its return for 2024 and its already set to be one of the highlights of the summer, as the North and South editions unite for one electrifying weekend across the August Bank holiday, and with over 150,000 sign ups already registered for 2024, fans are being urged to set their alarms for 9am (BST) tomorrow (Thursday 28th September) when tickets go on general sale.    

 

Having teased the unification at this year's festival, loyal fans were invited to purchase their 2024 ticket as part of an early access Loyalty weekend and over 75% tickets have already been sold however, fans have got another chance to secure tickets when they go on general sale this Thursday, with all ticket types available to purchase in full or via the 10 part payment plan and spread the cost.     

 

The multi award winning festival which attracts 70,000 people every summer, is renowned for delivering unbeatable line-ups that feature some of the world's biggest electronic artists. With ground-breaking staging, jaw dropping production, and an electric atmosphere all key ingredients to its success, attracting dance music fans from around the world year after year and consistently one of the most hotly anticipated music festivals on the planet.    2024 will be no exception as the UK's one and only edition returns to the fields of Cheshire from 22nd – 25th August.  

 

Creamfields UK 2024 tickets on sale 9am (BST) tomorrow - Thursday 28th September, sign up now to be first in line to secure your tickets  www.creamfields.com/signup  

 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s Photo
London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s

LPO Under 30s offers anyone aged 30 and under the chance to experience the magic of live orchestral music from some of the best seats in the house for less. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall   Photo
Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall  

Pure Expression has announced the full cast for the immersive theatrical version of George Orwell’s 1984 created by Adam Taub running at the Hackney Town Hall. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring here!

3
Van Huynh Company Performs RE:BIRTH in November Photo
Van Huynh Company Performs RE:BIRTH in November

Van Huynh Company presents Re:birth, a dance work which retraces choreographer Dam Van Huynh’s personal experience of rediscovery to explore universal themes of displacement. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to Londons Soho Theatre in January Photo
MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to London's Soho Theatre in January

Fresh from a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Max & Ivan will be bringing their latest show Max and Ivan: Life, Choices to London’s Soho Theatre for one week only from Monday 15th January until Saturday 20th. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You