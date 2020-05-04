Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire County Council Collaborate to Bring Boxes of Joy to Children in Flintshire

Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire County Council are working together to bring a box of joy and happiness to vulnerable children of all ages in North Wales who have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The theatre is asking people to donate shoe boxes full of fun, colourful treats to make the world a brighter place for a young person in Flintshire.

"This is an even more incredibly challenging and difficult time for vulnerable children in North Wales," said Gwennan Mair, the theatre's Director of Creative Engagement, "so, alongside the amazing Social Services team at Flintshire County Council, we're bringing people together to make shoeboxes filled with treats and activities to help those young people through this period of uncertainty."

"We are proud to work alongside the theatre to launch this amazing appeal" said Christy Hoskings, the Council's Planning and Development Officer. "It is a fantastic way to bring are communities together, offering people of all ages a way to something incredible and make a big difference to so many children".

The theatre is asking people to fill a shoebox with treats, snacks, toys, games, arts and crafts, seeds or books and drop them off at the theatre on Thursday 14th May - booking a drop off time and maintaining strict social distancing at all times. From the theatre, the boxes will be sorted and quarantined to make sure they are safe before being distributed to vulnerable children across Flintshire.

For more information and to take part visit: www.theatreclwyd.com/rainbowshoebox





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You