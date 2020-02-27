The UK Premiere Of Antoinette Nwandu's PASS OVER Extends For 2 Weeks

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham, today announces that her critically acclaimed production of the UK première of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over extends for 2 weeks - now running until 4 April. Featuring three acclaimed performances by Alexander Eliot ('An unnerving performance' Financial Times), Paapa Essiedu ('Essiedu is superb - let's just give him all the awards now' Time Out) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr ('A sensational performance' Guardian). There are over 2,000 tickets available at just £15 across the remainder of the run.

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham; Designer Robert Jones; Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick; Sound Designers Ben & Max Ringham; Movement Director Lanre Malaolu; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Voice and Dialect Coach Hazel Holder

A lamppost. A street corner. But also a plantation. But also a city built from slaves.

Moses and Kitch wake every morning. Stuck. Hoping to escape. Hoping to move on. Hoping for a promised land. Hoping to pass over.

An epic mash up of Waiting for Godot, the Exodus and stories ripped from the daily headlines, Antoinette Nwandu's fierce and politically charged new play exposes the experiences of young black men in a world that refuses to see them.

