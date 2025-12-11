Ballet Nights Launches The Ballet Nights Music Award

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Nights has announced the launch – and first winner - of the Ballet Nights Music Award, a new annual accolade celebrating an outstanding young musician under the age of 30 whose artistry, innovation, and spirit of collaboration embody the Ballet Nights ethos.

Says Ballet Nights Artistic Director Jamiel Devernay-Laurence: “We are thrilled to announce that the first Ballet Nights Music Award has been presented to Dominic Stokes, a London-based violist and composer whose artistry perfectly reflects the Award’s spirit and vision. Audiences will remember seeing Dominic perform at Ballet Nights 008: Spring into Summer which was presented at the Cadogan Hall in June 2025. His performance – with dancer Leila Wright - left an indelible impression through its warmth, dynamism and natural sensitivity to movement.

This initiative creates a genuine pathway for emerging musicians to step into the professional world of live performance and creative development. Dominic will join Ballet Nights and the wider Fundamentally Dance slate as Music Curator & Consultant, supporting the growth of live music across the company’s international programme of dance-based experiences. This is a 12-month paid curatorial role which will also provide mentorship from leading artists and producers as well as opportunities to perform, compose, and collaborate within Ballet Nights’ expanding ecosystem of live shows and educational platforms.”

The Ballet Nights Music Award is more than just a prize; it is an investment in the next generation of musical innovators, and a celebration of the ever-evolving relationship between music and dance. The implementation of this exciting new initiative will continue to enrich Ballet Nights’ ecosystem, empowering emerging artists like Dominic Stokes to redefine the boundaries of live performance. The Award also forms part of Fundamentally Dance’s ongoing mission to nurture artistic excellence and foster education and creation. By spotlighting a young musician each year, the aim is to strengthen the bridge between musical and choreographic innovation, ensuring that live sound remains an integral part of dance.

Says Dominic Stokes: “It feels amazing to be the first recipient of the Ballet Nights Music Award. The establishment of this award is a testament to Jamiel and Ballet Nights’ approach to music and how we collaborate across art forms. My role over the next 12 months as Music Curator & Consultant encompasses a wide range of duties with the focus on creative programming, composing and performing original works, as well as generally curating the musical output of Ballet Nights. I have already written a short piece of viola techno for the ‘New Voices’ show which is scheduled for 2026 and I have lots of plans for more pieces for viola and dance.”

Dominic Stokes is a London-based violist, composer, actor, and director known for his bold contributions to contemporary music. He has performed with leading ensembles including Riot Ensemble, 12 Ensemble, and Explore Ensemble, with broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 & 4, SRF 2 Kultur, and SWR Kultur and at many of Europe’s top festivals including the Dartington summer festival, the Lucerne festival and the Lake District Chamber Music Festival. As founder of Rothko Collective, Dominic has commissioned over 20 new works, won the Emerging Talent prize from nonclassical – the music events organisation - and released albums with State51 and Apartment House. He is co-founder of the critically-acclaimed Quartet Concrète who performed at Ballet Nights 008 in June 2025 and has worked and performed with many artists including violinist Irvine Arditti, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, composer Naomi Pinnock, and composer-conductor Sir George Benjamin. Dominic is the Britten Pears Young Artist for the 2024–25 season and a Fellow at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he co-directs and manages the UBU Modern Music Ensemble.