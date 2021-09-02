The Royal Opera House Reveals Details Of Schools' Matinees

Today, the Royal Opera House has announced details of this year's Schools' Matinees, bringing world-class ballet and opera to over 10,000 pupils aged 5-18.

Over 260 schools, the majority state-funded, have applied for the programme - which features 6 stunning productions from the Royal Opera House's first full season since 2019. Applications are still open to secondary schools, and can be made via the website today.

Starting with David McVicar's spectacular production of Mozart's The Magic Flute in September, the performances are designed to introduce a younger generation to the best of opera and ballet, forming an integral part of the Royal Opera House's mission to inspire new audiences and diversify the future of our art forms.

For the first time ever, to celebrate the return of the programme, pupils attending The Magic Flute will be invited to perform with the Royal Opera House's Orchestra and Chorus, singing parts of the "Pa-Pa-Pa-Papageno" duet shortly before the start of the second act. Conductor Richard Hetherington will lead a rehearsal prior to curtain-up and digital learning resources have also been made available in advance. That night, over 28 schools will be in attendance - including four Special Educational Needs and Disability schools, five schools from our Trailblazer programme in Thurrock, and participants of ROH Design Challenge. Two of those schools will be travelling over 80 miles to attend, supported by travel grants.