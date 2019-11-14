The Royal Court Theatre Presents ALL OF IT By Alistair McDowall

For eight performances only, all of it, a new play by Alistair McDowall, directed by Royal Court Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone and performed by Kate O'Flynn, will run at The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs in February 2020.

all of it will run from Friday 7 February 2020 - Saturday 15 February 2020, excluding Sunday 9 February 2020, on top of the Poet in Da Corner set. All performances will begin at 9.30pm with the exception of Tuesday 11 February 2020, which will be a matinee performance at 3pm. Due to the limited run there won't be a press night, but press are welcome to request tickets from Monday 10 February 2020, 9.30pm.

"Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta Ta

BBBBBBBBBB

Face

Faces

Smile

Smiling

Yes

Yes

Yes Yes Yes

Bbbbbbbbb"

A short play for one performer about all of it.

Tickets for the all of it are now on sale for supporters and go on sale to Friends on Monday 18 November at 12pm and to the general public on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 12pm at 020 7565 5000 / www.royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/





