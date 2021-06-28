Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Ballet's SUMMER DRAFT WORKS Postponed

Summer Draft Works will now be postponed until next Season and all tickets will be refunded.  

Jun. 28, 2021  
The Royal Ballet today has announced that the forthcoming performances of Summer Draft Works in The Linbury Theatre, 1-3 July, are unfortunately unable to go ahead at this time due to a number of dancers having to self-isolate.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/about/the-royal-ballet


