The Royal Ballet's SUMMER DRAFT WORKS Postponed
The Royal Ballet today has announced that the forthcoming performances of Summer Draft Works in The Linbury Theatre, 1-3 July, are unfortunately unable to go ahead at this time due to a number of dancers having to self-isolate.
