The Royal Ballet Will Present New Short Film LYSSA

The Royal Ballet continues its commitment to create engaging digital content with a new film collaboration with choreographer Lynne Page, her first work for the Company. Using the Main Stage of the Royal Opera House as its dazzling backdrop and the artists and staff who bring the magic of the theatre to life, Lyssa features 17 Royal Ballet female dancers, celebrated British recording artist Nadine Shah and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Lyssa was recorded during lockdown and has two themes at its heart: a celebration of female power and live performance.

Released on Friday 4 June at 7pm and free to view via www.roh.org.uk and www.youtube.com/royaloperahouse the film is set to Nadine Shah's song Trad, re-orchestrated especially for this project by Nadine's collaborator and co-composer Ben Hillier. Trad is taken from Nadine's new album Kitchen Sink, the follow up to her 2017 Mercury Prize nominated album Holiday Destination which received critical acclaim including AIM Awards 'Independent Album of the Year and a #7 'Album of the Year from BBC 6 Music.

In Greek mythology Lyssa is the goddess of anger and rage, and this film celebrates that collective energy as a force for positive change. The piece also shines a light on the palpable need for live performance at this time and is transparent in revealing the inner workings of The Opera House, demonstrating the intricate ecology and level of expertise required to bring a live event to the stage. This stunning film intricately weaves live performance, emotive dance and powerful vocals and music into a unique digital celebration.

Lyssa was produced and recorded by the Royal Opera House broadcast team, directed for the screen by Anthoula Syndica-Drummond and Head of Production Anja Zoll-Khan.

Lynne Page comments 'Lyssa is my response to a turbulent year, a period that has only strengthened my belief that female voices need to be heard more than ever. Nadine Shah is a great artist and I find her music lends itself to theatricality, with warmth, depth and wit.

Reflecting on this, I wanted to work with The Royal Ballet in a way that was grounded, visceral and raw, and showed the enormous strength these dancers have. I believe The Royal Ballet has responded positively to this past year with a desire to address intersectionality and to continue extending its reach to new audiences.

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet adds 'It's been wonderful for the dancers to work with Lynne Page and to see them respond to her energy and drive during a time of absence from live performance. This collaboration with Lynne, Nadine and the dancers, together with our film director Anthoula, has been an inspirational moment of positivity for females in the creative industry.'

Lyssa is available to watch for free from Friday 4 June, 7pm on You Tube and is on demand for until 3 July.