The Epstein Theatre Announces Lineup of Family Fun

The Epstein Theatre continues its strong tradition of programming the finest selection of family entertainment, with plenty on the bill to keep the little Epsteinies entertained in the coming months.

A trio of much-loved children's picture books come to life with the highly anticipated productions of Room on the Broom; The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show; and We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

Expect songs, laughs and scary fun for the whole family when the Olivier Award nominated stage show Room on the Broom comes to the Hanover Street venue Tuesday 30 April - Thursday 2 May. Join the witch and her cat on their mission to defeat the dragon in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Then, Eric Carle's timeless tale The Very Hungry Caterpillar makes its way from the page to the stage on Sunday 19 - Monday 20 May. The critically acclaimed production features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle's stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and the star of the show The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The smash-hit production of We're Going on a Bear Hunt make a joyous return to The Epstein Theatre direct from the West End on Sunday 30 June - Monday 1 July. Based on the much-loved picture book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, expect catchy songs, interactive scenes, plenty of adventure and a few surprises along the way.

Have a roar-some time at the hit stage show So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs on Sunday 5 May. Go on an exciting pre-historic adventure with dinosaur aficionado Dr Ben Garrod and discover all about the deadliest predators that ever roamed the planet in this interactive, educational and highly entertaining show.

Immersion Theatre are back at the Epstein with The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio, a brand-new musical adaptation of the classic tale on Tuesday 28 May. This magical and high energy musical is packed with comedy, audience interaction, and a host of new songs guaranteed to have audiences singing along.

This jam-packed family season is guaranteed to be a smash hit with audiences and are certain to sell out fast, be sure to grab your family's tickets to avoid missing out on these spectacular shows!

SHOW LISTINGS

ROOM ON THE BROOM

Date: Tuesday 30 April - Thursday 2 May

Time: Tues 4.30pm, Wed 10.30am and 1.30pm, Thurs 10.30am and 4.30pm

Tickets: Standard: £13, Family: £47

SO YOU THINK YOU KNOW ABOUT DINOSAURS

Date: Sunday 5 May

Time: Tues 2:30pm

Tickets: Adult £16, Child £13, Family £50

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

Date: Sunday 19 - Monday 20 May

Time: Sun 1pm & 4pm, Mon 11am & 1:30pm

Tickets: Adult £14.50, Child £12.50, Family £50

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO

Date: Tuesday 28 May

Time: 2pm

Tickets: Standard £14, Family £48, Groups (10+): £12.50

WE'RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT

Date: Sunday 30 June - Monday 1 July

Time: Sun 1:30pm & 4:30pm, Mon 10:30am & 1:30pm

Tickets: Standard £13, Family £47, Groups (10+): £10 & 1 in 10 free.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy





