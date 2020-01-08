TROJAN HORSE Comes to Tron Theatre

The Tron Theatre will present the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression and Fringe First Award winning TROJAN HORSE (13 - 15 February), the story of a community torn apart by racial division, 'British values' and the culture of Prevent, from critically acclaimed theatre company LUNG (E15, The56 and Chilcot) in association with Leeds Playhouse.

'Why should I continue to be tolerant? When the world has been so intolerant of me.'

TROJAN HORSE was a local story that hit the national press as a result of an unsigned and undated letter accusing 'hardline' Muslim teachers and governors of plotting extremism in Birmingham schools. Written and adapted by Birmingham native Helen Monks, known for her roles in 'Raised by Wolves' and 'Inside No. 9', and Matt Woodhead from over 200 hours of interviews of those at the heart of the UK Government's inquiry. This verbatim play aims to show what really happened, with a focus on the local Muslim community who were left 'broken' and 'demonised'. Described by British Theatre Guide as an 'urgent, important play that should be seen by everyone' the piece received rave reviews for its Edinburgh Fringe 2018 run.

Featuring a cast of five who seamlessly swap into multiple roles from politicians and pupils to teachers and governors, and using only school tables and a blackboard they tell a story that peels back the layers of a media circus and challenges the insidious islamophobia at the heart of the eponymous scandal.

Making theatre with communities, by communities and for communities, LUNG is a national touring theatre company, developing innovative work that broadens horizons and investigates modern Britain. This production is supported by Arts Council England. Each performance also offers Urdu Audio Description.

Running Time: 1hr 15 minutes (no interval)





