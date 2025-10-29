THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY Tour Extends into 2026 With New UK Dates Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first ever UK and International tour of Patricia Highsmith's iconic thriller THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY extends into 2026 ahead of a planned West End transfer.

The tour will recommence from 19 January 2026 in York and runs through to 2 May 2026 in Salibsury. Ed McVey (The Crown, Netflix), Maisie Smith (Eastenders, BBC) and Bruce Herbelin-Earle (Free Reign, Netflix) continue in the roles of Tom Ripley, Marge Sherwood and Dickie Greenleaf respectively.

The new dates will cover York, Aberdeen, Windsor, Salisbury and more in the UK as well as heading out internationally.

Starring Ed McVey as Tom Ripley, Maisie Smith as Marge Sherwood and Bruce Herbelin-Earle as Dickie Greenleaf with Christopher Bianchi (Othello, Tobacco Factory) as Herbert Greenleaf/Roverini, Cary Crankson (Death of England, National Theatre) as Freddie Miles/Alvin McCarron, Leda (Antigone, UK Tour) as Cleo/Dottie and Jason Eddy (Othello, Royal Shakespeare Theatre) as Peter/Fausto. The cast is completed by Lachlan McCall (A Christmas Carol, OVO Theatre), Hollie Sullivan (The Mousetrap, UK) and Aldous Ciokajlo-Squire (Doctor Who, BBC/Disney+).

2025 marks the 70th anniversary of Patricia Highsmith's gripping novel, the source material for the 2000 Oscar nominated film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, the 2024 Netflix adaptation starring Andrew Scott and the stage adaptation.

Tom Ripley is a nobody – until he's offered an unexpected opportunity: travel to Italy and bring home the wealthy and carefree Dickie Greenleaf. But as Tom is drawn into Dickie's glittering world of privilege, his obsession takes a dark turn. What begins as an innocent invitation spirals into a web of lies, identity theft, and murder.

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of 1950s Italy, this gripping stage adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley brings Patricia Highsmith's iconic novel to life in a thrilling new production. With razor-sharp dialogue, psychological intensity, and a chillingly charismatic antihero, this is Ripley as you've never seen him before.

How far would you go to be someone else?

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is adapted and directed by Mark Leipacher (Mary Stuart, New Diorama, UK tour and international; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wilton's Music Hall/Theatre Royal Bath Ustinov/UK tour), with set and costume design by Holly Pigott (Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre), associate set and costume design by Ellen Farrell, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic), sound design by Max Pappenheim (The Night of the Iguana, Noel Coward Theatre), movement direction by Sarita Piotroswki (Cyrano De Bergerac, RSC), wigs, hair and make-up designed by Craig Forrest-Thomas (Friends The Musical Parody, UK Tour), fight and intimacy direction by Haruka Kuroda (Rodeloinda, Garsington Opera) and casting by Marc Frankum CDG (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre).

THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY is produced by Jack Maple, Thomas Hopkins, SAMS Entertainment and Carl Moellenberg. The production was created by The Faction (Macbeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; My Last Duchess, film commissioned by The Lowry).