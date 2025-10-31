THE LEAGUE OF IMPROV / LOU SANDERS Moves Into New Home at the Phoenix Arts Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This November, London's funniest improv troupe moves to a new permanent home. On 13th of the month at 8.45pm The League of Improv will take up a monthly residency at The Phoenix Arts Club with a launch show that features one of the funniest comedy stars on the circuit - Lou Sanders.

Over the past three years, the company has built a reputation for fast paced improvised comedy with their monthly shows that feature a different Star Guest each time. Now, as the nights draw in, Lou will make her debut as that guest, following in the foosteps of top class acts Jake Lambert, Harriet Kemsley, Angelos Epithemiou (aka Dan Skinner), Reuben Kay, Shappy Khorsandi and most recently Sophie Duker (to name but a few). With her endearing blend of charisma and hilarity, she will be the latest, and the first to be welcomed to the stage of The Phoenix Arts Club, by the troupe's founder Damian Arnold and his and his crackshot team of top talent from the London and Chicago improv world.

The evening begins with a one word suggestion from the audience. This suggestion will inspire Lou Sanders' stand up and some playful audience interaction which will provide story and character ideas for the improvisers who will then create scenes that shall only exist on the night and never be seen again. This is a truly unique comedy experience that is heightened by team work and produces unforgettable laughs each and every show. These laughs are delivered at pace, with a 100% guarantee that no two shows will ever be the same.



Damian Arnold says, "The League of Improv are thrilled to announce that we're moving to our new home at The Phoenix Arts Club and what better guest to welcome to our first show there than the hilariously cheeky Lou Saunders! We are all so excited and happy to bring her on to join us on the stage and to raise a glass to loads of laughs and happiness for a long time to come!"

Lou Sanders is one of Britain's most original comedians. She co-hosts Mel Giedroyc's Unforgivable (Dave), is a previous Taskmaster (Dave/C4) champion, and other recent television appearances include The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), Live at the Apollo (BBC), QI (BBC2), Travel Man: 48 Hours in… (Channel 4), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Richard Osman's House of Games(BBC), Hypothetical (Dave), Aisling Bea's sitcom This Way Up (C4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky 1), Jon Richardson's Ultimate Worrier (Dave), Karl Pilkington's sitcom Sick of It (Sky One), and she frequently co-hosts live radio shows with names including John Robins, Elis James and Ed Gamble.

In 2023, Lou released her first book What's That Lady Doing? , a memoir about stories of shame, guilt and growing up. The book received wide acclaim and was described as “moving, hilarious and generally astonishing” by The Guardian.

An internationally-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Lou has toured her live shows to packed houses across the world and regularly receives rave reviews. She has also been named a top comedian to see by publications including The Guardian, The Scotsman, The List, The Mirror and the Evening Standard.