THE GUILTY FEMINIST Will Celebrate The Last Night Of The Proms Will One-Off Festival Special

Award-winning podcast, 'The Guilty Feminist' will travel to the BBC Proms on Saturday 14 September for a unique episode looking back at the 2019 season ahead of the Last Night of the Proms.

Deborah Frances-White will bring her celebrated comedy set to the BBC Proms in front of a live audience. She will be joined by Last Night of the Proms soloist Jamie Barton, BBC Proms composer Errollyn Wallen and comedian, Jayde Adams.

The podcast has become a phenomenon with over 60 million downloads and this episode is being recorded as part of the Last Night of the Proms to give audiences an insight into the 'world's greatest classical music festival'.

Since winning BBC Cardiff Singer of the World in 2013, Jamie Barton has established a reputation as one of the industry's most sought-after vocalists. Shortly before preparing to take to the Royal Albert Hall stage, Barton will join the panel to discuss how her goals as a 21st century feminist intersect with her burgeoning career.

Belize-born, British composer Errollyn Wallen returns to the BBC Proms following the world premiere of her BBC Commission THIS FRAME IS PART OF THE PAINTING earlier this season to discuss the role of the composer in 2019.

Deborah Frances-White will be joined by Jayde Adams who too makes her BBC Proms debut. A comedian, actress, writer and singer, Adams was the winner of the 2014 Funny Women award and 2016 nominee for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

The event starts at 2.30pm and will take place at Beit Hall, Imperial College Union. The podcast will be recorded for future broadcast. There are a limited number of tickets available to purchase now: www.ticketsource.co.uk/spontaneityshop/t-xxjpjp.

Deborah Frances-White will then return to the BBC in October as a special guest on BBC Radio 3 podcast, 'Classical Fix' where Clemmie Burton-Hill mixes classical playlists for music-loving guests. This podcast will be available on BBC Sounds.





