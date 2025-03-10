THE GLASS MENAGERIE Extends at the Yard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Yard Theatre’s final production before closing for redevelopment, Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, has seen unprecedented demand, selling faster than any show in the theatre’s history. With performances already filling up ahead of press night, The Yard has announced that the production will extend for an additional three weeks, with new performances running until Saturday 10 May 2025.

Alongside the extension, The Yard will also host The Next Act, a night to raise funds — marking the final moments in the current space before the theatre is rebuilt. Taking place in May, the event will feature performances, special guests, and fundraising initiatives to support the theatre’s future work in developing talent. Tickets for the event will go on public sale from 1 April. Tickets for the Glass Menagerie are on sale now at www.theyardtheatre.co.uk

Executive Director Ashleigh Wheeler commented: "The response to The Glass Menagerie has been incredible—it's our fastest-selling show to date. Audiences are rushing to visit us before we close, and to spend a magical evening in the company of the Wingfields. I’m so pleased we can extend the run to give more people that chance.

As we prepare to build a new 200-seat theatre on this site, we’ll host The Next Act—a special fundraising night to celebrate our story so far and raise support for what comes next.

In these final few weeks, every ticket sold, every donation made, and every night spent with us, fuels The Yard's work: building a pipeline of world-class talent and pushing at the boundaries of what theatre can be. And if that sounds like something worth being a part of —well, now’s the time."

