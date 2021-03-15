TH SORCERER'S APPRENTICE Comes to stream.theatre

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' was filmed live with multiple cameras at Southwark Playhouse in February 2021 after its planned season was cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

Producer James Seabright said: "'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' has already been seen by more people via stream-theatre than we could have fitted into six weeks of live shows at Southwark Playhouse. Happily this is not the end of our streaming adventure. Today we announce a new streaming period from 25 March to 11 April on stream.theatre, targeted at family audiences over the Easter period. This will be complemented by scheduled streaming over the same dates on the Stellar platform to make the show more accessible to audiences in the USA."



Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film 'Fantasia'.

Cast:

Nicola Blackman ('Destry Rides Again', Donmar Warehouse - Olivier nomination, Best Supporting Actress)

Dawn Hope ('Follies', National Theatre, West End shows include 'The Scottsboro Boys' and 'Porgy And Bess')

Mary Moore a recent graduate making her professional stage debut

Marc Pickering (Cat in the Hat in 'Seussical', Southwark Playhouse; Enoch Thompson in HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire')

Yazdan Qafouri ('The Band', West End and UK tour, 'The Wicker Husband', Watermill Theatre)

David Thaxton (Olivier Award winner for 'Passion', Donmar Warehouse; Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar',

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Phantom in 'The Phantom of the Opera', West End)

Ensemble: Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, Kayleigh Thadani

Creative Team:

Writer Richard Hough, Composer & Orchestrator Ben Morales Frost, Director Charlotte Westenra, Musical Director Alan Williams, Choreographer Steven Harris, Puppetry Director Scarlet Wilderink, Set and Costume Designer Anna Kelsey, Lighting Designer Clancy Flynn, Sound Designer Ella Wahlstrom, Puppetry Designer Maia Kirkman-Richards, Magic Consultant Scott Penrose, Associate Producer King's Head Theatre



