Stiff & Kitsch Return To Soho Theatre With Hit Show BRICKING IT

Comedy Award Winners 2018 Stiff & Kitsch return to London's Soho Theatre for a limited run with hit musical comedy show Bricking It, directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award 2019 Newcomer Nominee, Janine Harouni. Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, Bricking It will run at Soho Theatre from Thursday 26th - Saturday 28th March 2020. Tickets are available now from sohotheatre.com/shows/stiff-kitsch-bricking-it.

Rhiannon Neads & Sally O'Leary bring you an hour of musical comedy about everything keeping them awake at night: tax, wooden cutlery and the consequences of last night's eight double gin and tonics. Each. Bricking It is a story of life's favourite fears, told through texts exchanged over one big night out, and one miserable morning after. With all new original musical comedy songs in their familiar upbeat, quirky style, they celebrate those moments in life which make us sad, mad and confused. Everyone's scared of something, but there's safety in numbers: maybe we'll be braver together.

Bricking it follows Stiff and Kitsch's debut hit show Adele Is Younger Than Us which sold out venues across the UK & Ireland; including at The Pleasance in Edinburgh. They won the 2018 Musical Comedy Award, the 2017 VAULT Comedy Award and were highly commended in the Funny Women Comedy Shorts 2017. They have also collaborated on a number of viral musical videos - including with BBC Three on a New Year's Eve Quickie.

As a writer, Sally has written for BBC Three's Quickies, BBC Radio 4's Newsjack and Comedy Central sketch show Laughing at Salad. She is one third of viral sensation and multi award winning sketch group MURIEL, who currently have a new sketch show in development with BBC Studios and Quibi. Sally was also shortlisted for BAFTA Rocliffe Comedy Writing Competition 2019.

Rhiannon trained at LAMDA. She has worked extensively on BBC Radio 4 as an actor, and is currently developing her first play SUPERNOVA for VAULT Festival 2020. She has written for The Imaginarium Studios in Ealing and has a script in development with BBC Radio and was nominated for the Funny Women Comedy Writing Award 2017.

Bricking It is composed by James Taylor, whos recent credits include Working Title & Universal's Cats as on set Music Consultant, Vocal Coach for Working Title's Yesterday, Vocal Consultant for Disney's Aladdin and on set Music Supervisor for Netflix's Jingle Jangle.

www.sohotheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You