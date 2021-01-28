Southwark Playhouse Announces Three New On-Demand Video Streams Of Musicals

Southwark Playhouse announces three new "encore" on-demand video streams of musicals performed from the theatre during lockdown.

Fiver, Before After and Stay Awake, Jake will be available from today, Thursday 28 January, for two weeks until Thursday, 11 February.

Tickets cost £10 and all streams are available to access from anywhere in the world.

The critically-acclaimed livestream productions of new British musicals Fiver, Before After and Stay Awake, Jake will be made available online for an extra two weeks due to public demand.

First seen as part of a season of musical livestreams from The Little theatre space during autumn/winter of 2020, the encore streams of all three productions will run from Thursday, 28 January to Thursday, 11 February 2021. All productions will be £10 each and available "on-demand" to watch anytime within a 24-hour windowafter the point of purchase. They will be available to stream from anywhere in the world.

Fiver was first performed at Southwark Playhouse in 2019 to sell-out reviews and critical acclaim. It wasnominated for the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Musical, and three West End Wilma Awards, winning Best Performer in an Off West End Show (Luke Bayer). This new concert version was specially adapted from the original show for streaming and performed to an empty theatre space in November 2020. It is written by Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees and performed by Luke Bayer, Dan Buckley, Aoife Clesham, Hiba Elchikhe and Alex James Ellison.

Before After was Southwark Playhouse's first livestream from The Little back in September 2020. A staged reading by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, it is performed by real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser and directed by Matthew Rankcom. When it streamed last year, it was watched by over 3,000 people from 44 different countries across the world.

Stay Awake, Jake ran in The Little for three livestreamed performances in December 2020. This new musical tells the story of one man's late-night journey across England's deserted motorways en route to a reunion with his girlfriend. It won the S&S Award for best un-produced musical in 201 and in 2016, it was crowned the winner of the VAULT Festival Origins Award for new writing. Written by Tim Gilvin, it stars Ahmed Hamad and is directed by Grace Taylor. Musical direction is by Tamara Saringer, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestrations by Matthew Malone.

All streams will be accessible via Southwark Playhouse's Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform which is located on at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/