 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Smith/Kotzen Detail 2026 UK & Europe Headline Tour

The tour kicks off in February.

By: Jun. 24, 2025
Smith/Kotzen Detail 2026 UK & Europe Headline Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following on from their critically acclaimed second album, Black Light / White Noise, which was a UK No.1 hit on the Official Rock & Metal chart, Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will be taking their show on the road early next year, touring the UK and Europe in February and March 2026.

Having first joined together as Smith/Kotzen on the 2021 self-titled debut album, which was a Top 20 hit in the UK as well as a huge success across Europe and North & South America, the duo played live to rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic. They reconvened in 2024 to record their second full-length album, which was released in April this year, and has seen a huge demand from rock fans around the world for another tour.

The Black Light/White Noise Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2026

3rd            La Riviera, Madrid, SPAIN
4th            Apolo, Barcelona, SPAIN
6th            Le Trianon, Paris, FRANCE
7th            Zik-Zak, Ittre, BELGIUM
9th            Rockhal Club, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
10th         Philharmonie, Haarlem, NETHERLANDS
12th         Rock City, Nottingham, UK
13th         O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
15th         SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK
17th         KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
18th         1865, Southampton, UK
20th         O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
21st         O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK
23rd         Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, GERMANY
24th         Volkhaus, Zurich, SWITZERLAND
26th         Live Club, Milan, ITALY
27th         Backstage Werk, Munich, GERMANY
 

MARCH 2026

1st            Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZECHIA
2nd           Progresja, Warsaw, POLAND
4th            Columbia Theater, Berlin, GERMANY
5th            Gruenspan, Hamburg, GERMANY
7th            Berns, Stockholm, SWEDEN
8th            Pustervik, Gothenburg, SWEDEN

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos