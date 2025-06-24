Smith/Kotzen Detail 2026 UK & Europe Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following on from their critically acclaimed second album, Black Light / White Noise, which was a UK No.1 hit on the Official Rock & Metal chart, Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will be taking their show on the road early next year, touring the UK and Europe in February and March 2026.

Having first joined together as Smith/Kotzen on the 2021 self-titled debut album, which was a Top 20 hit in the UK as well as a huge success across Europe and North & South America, the duo played live to rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic. They reconvened in 2024 to record their second full-length album, which was released in April this year, and has seen a huge demand from rock fans around the world for another tour.

The Black Light/White Noise Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2026

3rd La Riviera, Madrid, SPAIN

4th Apolo, Barcelona, SPAIN

6th Le Trianon, Paris, FRANCE

7th Zik-Zak, Ittre, BELGIUM

9th Rockhal Club, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG

10th Philharmonie, Haarlem, NETHERLANDS

12th Rock City, Nottingham, UK

13th O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

15th SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK

17th KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

18th 1865, Southampton, UK

20th O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

21st O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

23rd Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, GERMANY

24th Volkhaus, Zurich, SWITZERLAND

26th Live Club, Milan, ITALY

27th Backstage Werk, Munich, GERMANY



MARCH 2026

1st Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZECHIA

2nd Progresja, Warsaw, POLAND

4th Columbia Theater, Berlin, GERMANY

5th Gruenspan, Hamburg, GERMANY

7th Berns, Stockholm, SWEDEN

8th Pustervik, Gothenburg, SWEDEN

