Smith/Kotzen Detail 2026 UK & Europe Headline Tour

The tour kicks off in February.
Following on from their critically acclaimed second album, Black Light / White Noise, which was a UK No.1 hit on the Official Rock & Metal chart, Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen will be taking their show on the road early next year, touring the UK and Europe in February and March 2026.
Having first joined together as Smith/Kotzen on the 2021 self-titled debut album, which was a Top 20 hit in the UK as well as a huge success across Europe and North & South America, the duo played live to rave reviews on both sides of the Atlantic. They reconvened in 2024 to record their second full-length album, which was released in April this year, and has seen a huge demand from rock fans around the world for another tour.
3rd La Riviera, Madrid, SPAIN
4th Apolo, Barcelona, SPAIN
6th Le Trianon, Paris, FRANCE
7th Zik-Zak, Ittre, BELGIUM
9th Rockhal Club, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUXEMBOURG
10th Philharmonie, Haarlem, NETHERLANDS
12th Rock City, Nottingham, UK
13th O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
15th SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow, UK
17th KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
18th 1865, Southampton, UK
20th O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
21st O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK
23rd Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, GERMANY
24th Volkhaus, Zurich, SWITZERLAND
26th Live Club, Milan, ITALY
27th Backstage Werk, Munich, GERMANY
1st Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZECHIA
2nd Progresja, Warsaw, POLAND
4th Columbia Theater, Berlin, GERMANY
5th Gruenspan, Hamburg, GERMANY
7th Berns, Stockholm, SWEDEN
8th Pustervik, Gothenburg, SWEDEN
Videos