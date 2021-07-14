Simon Boswell and Claudio Simonetti's GOBLIN Will Join Forces For Special Theatre Concert in December

EartH Theatre plays host for one night only as two masters of the Horror Soundtrack come together to create an evening of instrumental terror, performing tracks from such classic films as Demons, Demons 2, Suspiria, Tenebre, Dawn of the Dead, Shallow Grave, Dust Devil, Santa Sangre, Stage Fright and Lord of Illusions

First brought together by Italian filmmaker Dario Argento in 1984 to write the score to PHENOMENA, BAFTA and BRiT-nominated composer Boswell and iconic Italian progressive rock band GOBLIN will be presenting a night of horror and Giallo from their celebrated careers, playing together for the first time in London, in what promises to be a rare treat for both music and film fans.

Presented by Born Again Concerts in arrangement with Etrurian Legion Promotion, Simon Boswell and Claudio Simonetti's GOBLIN will perform at EartH Theatre, 11-17 Stoke Newington Road. London N16 8BH on Saturday 11th December 2021. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets: £32.50 advance (S.T.B.F.)

Bookings: https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/an-night-of-horror-music-earth-tickets/11207135

The current GOBLIN line-up consists of Claudio Simonetti on keyboards, Bruno Previtali on guitars, Cecilia Nappo on bass and Federico Maragoni on drums.

Simon commented: "Claudio and I have much in common. We met in Rome whilst both of us were working on Dario Argento's 'Phenomena'. Soon after, he scored Lamberto Bava's first 'Demons' film whilst I scored 'Demons 2'. From that moment on our paths diverged, but over the years I have liked and respected Goblin's film music hugely. It will be fantastic to appear on the same bill and share with a London audience a varied evening of horror and Giallo tunes with full video backdrop.'