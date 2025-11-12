Sid Sagar Named First Ever Jerwood Writer In Residence At Pentabus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pentabus has named writer and performer Sid Sagar as the new 2025 Jerwood Writer in Residence at Pentabus. Recruitment for the 2026 Writer in Residence continues.

Pentabus Artistic Director and 2025 BAFTA winner Elle While commented, "The appointment of Sid is the next exciting step for Pentabus and its legacy of relationships with extraordinary writers, as we welcome his particular talent for writing about community and culture in the UK and his expansive warmth and ability to connect with people and places."

Sagar's debut play Biting Point was produced by Middle Child this year and toured car parks in the North East in a site-specific staging, his audio drama John from Hemel was broadcast on Radio 4 in May, and he has recently appeared in Mrs Warren's Profession in the West End alongside Imelda Staunton.

Sid Sagar commented, "Pentabus is genuinely committed to making work that speaks to communities. The company's legacy and vision is extraordinary and increasingly important in a disconnected time. I can't wait to get started."

Liv Hennessy, previously announced as the 2025 Jerwood Writer in Residence, instead continues her relationship with Pentabus as an Associate Artist.

Recruitment for the 2026 Jerwood Writer in Residence is currently at the longlist stage. The successful writer will work alongside Sid Sagar for the first few months of their residency.

Pentabus has a strong tradition of Writers in Residence. In recent years, it has supported the following Clive Richard Foundation Writers: Laura Waldren (resident 2023, Some Demon, Papatango Prize winner 2023), Florence Espeut-Nickless, (2021/2) whose Little Red (& Other Winter Tales) played Bristol Old Vic last December, and who is under commission for National Theatre Connections, Tom Powell (2020/21, The Silence & the Noise, Papatango Prize winner 2021 and Off West End Award 2024), and Sophie Ellerby (2018/19, LIT, Nottingham Playhouse and tour). It has also hosted Channel 4 Writer-in-Residences Tim Foley (2017, Bruntwood Prize 2017; Driftwood UK tour 2023 & 2025), Joe White (2016, Little Big Things, @sohoplace) and Simon Longman (2015, George Devine winner), as well as Film4 and Peggy Ramsay Bursary winner Henry Madd (2023, Land of Lost Content, UK tour 2024), Historically its Writer-in-Residences have included Phil Porter and late BAFTA winner Nick Fisher.