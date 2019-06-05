Senbla With Opera International Present 2020 UK Tour Of Ellen Kent's Productions Of LA BOHEME and MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Eminent opera producer and director Ellen Kent today announces a 2020 UK tour of two of Puccini's best loved operas, Madama Butterfly and La Bohème. Featuring a full orchestra, international acclaimed singers, sumptuous costumes and exquisite sets, these two productions offer audiences the unique opportunity to experience these classic operas in their original language (with English surtitles) at their local theatre. The tour begins on 21 January 2020 at the Palace Theatre Manchester La Bohème.

Back by overwhelming public demand, the award-winning operatic production of Madama Butterfly returns with stunning sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan. One of the world's most popular operas, Puccini's Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl Cio Cio San who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant with tragic results. Musical highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria Un bel dì vedremo (One Fine Day), the famous tenor aria Amore o grillo (Love or fancy) and the unforgettable Bimba, Bimba, non piangere (Love Duet.) The cast includes the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee and the celebrated international soprano Alyona Kistenyova. Based on a true story, Madama Butterfly was the inspiration for the hit musical Miss Saigon.

La Bohème is one of the most romantic operas ever written. Set in the backstreets and attics of Bohemian Paris it tells the heart-breaking tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer, Rodolfo. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and was inspired by Chagall, Renoir and the Impressionists alongside authentic period costumes. The production will include a brass band, snow effects and Musetta's dog will also make an entrance. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Che gelida manina (Your Tiny Hand is Frozen), Sì, mi chiamano Mimì (They Call Me Mimi) and Quando me'n vo (Musetta's Waltz). Korean soprano Elena Dee will share the role of Mimi with the celebrated international soprano Alyona Kistenyova. Maria Tonina is Musetta. The production also boasts a full orchestra and chorus.

Tickets go on general sale from theatres on Friday 7 June at 10am, with selected venues available via Ticketmaster. For full details go to www.senbla.com





