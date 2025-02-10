STORY WORLDS Will Return To Hightide For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HighTide has announced the return of Story Worlds for 2025 following its successful pilot scheme in 2024. Story Worlds, a ten-week creative writing project for children marks Hightide's continued commitment to producing, nurturing and celebrating new writing in the East of England from an early age. HighTide is working with 4 schools in and around Lowestoft supporting year 2 and year 3 pupils exploring storytelling through writing and performance, with the aim to promote an enjoyment of the core skills of reading and writing.



Highlights of the project will include an exhibition showcasing pupils' stories and drawings at The Battery of Ideas in Lowestoft Town Centre from 5 to 9 April, with a one-day storytelling festival taking place on Saturday 5 April. After 10 weeks the project will culminate in a special celebration event at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft where pupils will perform their own work.



George Boundy, Engagement Manager of HighTide said, “Launching this project in Lowestoft is a fundamental part of HighTide's commitment to East of England writers. The unique bond between professional playwrights and the stories they tell is born at a young age, and it is our sincerest hope that today's Story Worlds participants will be among the award-winning playwrights of tomorrow. Seeing young minds develop a love of reading, writing, and telling stories is truly inspirational, and we cannot wait to celebrate with them with they perform their own original plays at the Marina in April."



Helen Dawson, Project Lead of The Battery of Ideas said, “We are really pleased to be hosting the Story Worlds exhibition at The Battery of Ideas, a First Light Festival Place Partnership Project, and welcoming children and their families across Lowestoft and beyond. We will be open for people to come down and take a look at the exhibition, to meet Archie our giant squid and to see The Battery of Ideas space!”

Story Worlds is supported by Lowestoft Town Council and the John Horseman Trust. The Story Worlds Exhibition is delivered by HighTide in partnership with The Battery of Ideas and First Light Festival.

