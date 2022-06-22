SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Southend in August

Songs for a New World comes to Dixon Studio, Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea this August!

This summer, a new world calls across the ocean...

The production, complete with full orchestra, will be Directed by Kai Wright with Musical Direction by Liam Holmes, Production Design by Sophie Goodman, Production Management by Jason Fenn, and is Produced by Kai Wright, Liam Holmes and Eleanore Frances for Quite Good Theatre.

This August, see the cult musical Songs for a New World like you've never seen it before. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), Songs for a New World is an anthology of short stories told through song that takes audiences on a journey that teeters on the edge of that one little moment that can shape the rest of your life. Featuring smash hits 'I'm Not Afraid of Anything' and 'King of the World', this production of Songs for a New World creatively reimagines what a musical can be.





Director Kai Wright said "I'm really excited to be making my professional directorial debut with this musical theatre fan favourite, Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" in my home county of Essex. The themes of life, love and inner turmoil continue to resonate 26 years after its original off-Broadway outing, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to explore this collection of stories within the context of the 2020s"

Performances run 10th - 13th August 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 22nd June at 10:00am and can be booked by visiting southendtheatres.org.uk or calling 0343 310 0030.