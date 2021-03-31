SOLT and UK Theatre Launch Series Of Affordable Mental Health and Wellbeing Webinars

A series of 10 affordable webinars, hosted by SOLT and UK Theatre and presented by expert facilitators, have been programmed between 26 April and 31 May 2021 to support the mental health and wellbeing of offstage theatre workers.

Booking is now open for the first few sessions, and details of all the upcoming sessions can be found on TheatreMeansBusiness.info, SOLT and UK Theatre's online learning website.

Five webinars will focus on supporting your personal and professional wellbeing - for everyone, with sessions including managing stress, staying resilient in uncertain times, ways to wellness, looking after your body to look after your mind, and secular mindfulness.

Another five webinars will focus on supporting the professional wellbeing of others - for managers and leaders, including nurturing resilient teams, making the business case for wellbeing, mitigating the effects of racism, supporting teams through rapid complex change, and strategies for organisational recovery.

Covering a wide range of topics, these 10 distinct, standalone sessions will be delivered by a diverse group of providers, and have been curated to provide something of relevance to everyone in the theatre sector.

There will be a tiered pricing structure for attendees, with free places available for unemployed or freelancers, £5 tickets for SOLT and UK Theatre members and members of other trade associations, and £10 tickets for those not members of any membership bodies.

Any net profit will be donated to the Theatre Artists Fund, which provides emergency financial aid to struggling theatre freelancers. Webinars will be broadcast live, with recordings publicly available afterwards on theatremeansbusiness.info.

BSL Interpretation and Live Captioning will be provided on request, and SOLT and UK Theatre are committed to fulfilling all access requirements to the best of their ability. Anyone wanting to discuss any specific requests should contact the events team at the time of booking.