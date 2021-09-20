Ryots Productions Presents BLIND An Audio Immersive Experience

Ryots Productions presents BLIND as part of London Horror Festival 2021.

Tonight is the grand re-opening of The Butcher Library, where acclaimed Historian Alice Levine will take us on a journey through the colourful and sometimes disturbing history of the building. Can evil live in a place? If you're brave enough you can find out; Just sit in the dark with us, and listen...

'Blind' is a 30 minute immersive audio experience that will take place in your own home, alone and in the dark. This performance utilises binaural sound and sensory effects for a true at-home horror experience. All you need to experience 'Blind' is headphones and a dark room.

Running Monday 18th - Sunday 31st October More information and tickets to be found at: https://www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk/ondemand and https://www.ryotsproductions.com/.

Written by Emily Gillmor Murphy, Audio Produced by Ciaran Gallagher, Assisted audio produced by Colin Doran. Performed by Martha Breen, Niamh McPhillips and Aonghus Òg McAnally