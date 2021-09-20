Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ryots Productions Presents BLIND An Audio Immersive Experience

pixeltracker

Can evil live in a place? If you're brave enough you can find out; Just sit in the dark with us, and listen...

Sep. 20, 2021  

Ryots Productions presents BLIND as part of London Horror Festival 2021.

Tonight is the grand re-opening of The Butcher Library, where acclaimed Historian Alice Levine will take us on a journey through the colourful and sometimes disturbing history of the building. Can evil live in a place? If you're brave enough you can find out; Just sit in the dark with us, and listen...

'Blind' is a 30 minute immersive audio experience that will take place in your own home, alone and in the dark. This performance utilises binaural sound and sensory effects for a true at-home horror experience. All you need to experience 'Blind' is headphones and a dark room.

Running Monday 18th - Sunday 31st October More information and tickets to be found at: https://www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk/ondemand and https://www.ryotsproductions.com/.

Written by Emily Gillmor Murphy, Audio Produced by Ciaran Gallagher, Assisted audio produced by Colin Doran. Performed by Martha Breen, Niamh McPhillips and Aonghus Òg McAnally


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer

More Hot Stories For You

  • DIE LUSTIGE WITWE 2.0 Returns To The Opera House Main Stage October 1st
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE HOBBIT In Denmark
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Mahler's Third Symphony Will Be Performed at DET. KGL. Teater Next Week