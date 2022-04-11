RuPaul's Season 14 Drag Queens to Sashay Their Way Across the UK

US drag royalty from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 are set to invade the UK for the first time EVER! The Fantastic Five of 14 will embark on their first international foray which will see them touring the UK with eight very special shows this October.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday from ticketmaster.co.uk

Fantastic Five of 14 dates:

04 Oct O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

05 Oct O2 Academy, Edinburgh

06 Oct O2 Academy, Leeds

07 Oct O2 Academy, Sheffield

09 Oct O2 Academy, Bristol

10 Oct O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London

11 Oct O2 Academy, Birmingham

12 Oct O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Expect a party of endless extravaganza as Season 14 Top 5 Finalists Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill sashay their way across the country for a night like no other in search of RuPaul's Drag Gods, the ultimate prize for a queen as they fight to win Ru's crowning prize of the "Golden Chocolate Bar".

Acclaimed for creating shows with stunning production values, RuPaul Drag Race fans can expect to party in a glittering show that will leave audiences howling with laughter and whooping with joy as the US queens hit the UK.

Fantastic Five of 14 is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events in cooperation with Academy Events and Cuffe and Taylor.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "RuPaul's Drag Race is an absolute phenomenon. We are just about to complete the sold out The Official Series 2 tour of Drag Race UK, we have The Official Series 3 tour in the autumn and now we have these eight very special dates that will present a completely different dynamic for UK audiences.

"A night out with a RuPaul Drag Race show is a night out you will never forget. It is fun, it is bonkers and above all else, it is a night of pure unadulterated entertainment.

"Now, in a UK first we have RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 14 touring here and we cannot wait to see what these queens will have up their frocks!"

For more details and to secure tickets head to www.cuffeandtaylor.com