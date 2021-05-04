Royal Opera House Announces A Free Stream Of A Special Insight To Meet The Young Dancers Of The Royal Ballet

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world.

Join The Royal Ballet on Friday 7 May at 7pm GMT for a FREE stream of a very special behind-the-scenes glimpse into class and coaching with the youngest members of the Company. Presented by Rehearsal Director Christopher Saunders, this Insight introduces the most recent dancers to join the Aud Jebsen Young Dancer Programme and this Season's recipient of the Prix de Lausanne scholarship placement. See the dedication and commitment required of the dancers in their daily training and hear from them as they share their thoughts on joining one of the world's most prestigious ballet companies. The Aud Jebsen Young Dancer Programme was established in 2014 and provides recently graduated dancers a year's contract to be nurtured and perform alongside the corps de ballet of The Royal Ballet. This programme, most generously supported by Aud Jebsen, is central to The Royal Ballet's commitment to support emerging talent and since its inception has provided contracts for 40 dancers at the first stage of their careers.

Titles currently available to view via stream.roh.org.uk include Symphonic Variations (The Royal Ballet 2017), Seven Deadly Sins / Mahagonny Songspiel (Royal Opera 2021), Free Stream of The Sleeping Beauty in Rehearsal (The Royal Ballet), ROH Unmasked (Royal Opera), 8Bit (Royal Opera).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Opera House content continues to be available via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. The Royal Opera's 2018 performance of Wagner's Ring Cycle in Keith Warner's acclaimed production is available to listen to again in full. Presented by Tom Service, these performances feature Antonio Pappano conducting the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and a stellar cast including soprano Nina Stemme as Brünnhilde; baritone John Lundgren as Wotan; mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Fricka; and tenor Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, among others. In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala, Royal Opera All-Star Gala and Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Beethoven's Fidelio are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.