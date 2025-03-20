Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts and Leoni Jane Kennedy Come to Cart & Horses London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blues-Rock guitarist Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts and Leoni Jane Kennedy have announced an April 2025 co-headline Cart & Horses London Show which will see him take his darker bluesy rock & roll sound to Cart & Horses (Birthplace of Iron Maiden) in London as Ross co-headlines with Leoni Jane Kennedy on Thursday 17th April 2025.

This will be a powerful evening of electrifying guitar and incredible songwriting.

Ross Harding hit the ground running in 2024 performing across the UK in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bracknell, London, Southampton, Woking and Kingsbridge in various formats including Solo Acoustic, Unplugged Band and Full Electric Band.

In 2025, the full electric band performances will now be under the banner of “Ross Harding & The Dark Hearts” but the first-class musicianship, captivating songs and the dark blues rock sound remain.

Speaking about the 2025 live dates, Ross Harding explains: “2025 is going to be a very honest and authentic musical journey, as I share my brand of dark blues rock with the UK. We’ve already done lots of groundwork and started building a community, and I am really looking forward to connecting with fans all over the UK and expanding that”

