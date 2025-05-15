Red Lens Launches First Theatre Production With Paid Roles For Emerging Creatives In The Midlands

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Lens, a Black female-led arts organisation founded by award-winning actress and producer Shireenah Ingram, has announced its debut theatre production False Accounts — a gripping new play based on the Post Office Horizon scandal, set to premiere in venues across Birmingham this summer.

In response to the lack of accessible industry opportunities for regional talent, Red Lens is producing this bold and socially-driven piece with a clear mission: to pay its cast, mentor its creatives and create a professional stepping stone for Midlands-based actors, producers and technicians aged 16+.

WHAT MAKES THIS PROJECT DIFFERENT?

14 emerging actors and 3 backstage trainees are receiving paid roles and mentorship from top creatives

Based on the real-life Horizon scandal — one of the UK's biggest miscarriages of justice

Led by acclaimed writer Lance Nielsen (False Accounts) and director Jasmine Arden-Brown

Performances at key Birmingham venues including Old Joint Stock Theatre, The Core Theatre and more

Accessible ticket pricing to ensure broad community engagement

Ongoing support in mental wellbeing and industry access for participants

“This is more than a play — it's a platform. Red Lens exists to challenge the narrative of who gets to tell stories and who gets to be seen. False Accounts is our way of opening the door for a new wave of regional talent,” says Shireenah Ingram, Producer and Founder.

This production is deeply personal. Just over 20 years ago, Shireenah was part of the groundbreaking Ballet Hoo! project — a life-changing experience that gave her, as a young Midlands performer, a rare platform to train professionally, perform on major stages, and be mentored by industry leaders. Red Lens was created to offer that same opportunity to a new generation of underrepresented creatives. With a paid cast, free mentorship and training, and ticket prices kept low to welcome all audiences. This showcase is the start of a movement to open doors and shift the industry from within.

“I personally can't wait to put Birmingham actors in the spotlight for a change.” adds Arden-Brown.

