Radio 1's Annie Macmanus Comes To Roundhouse And More Unmissable Events Announced For THE LAST WORD FESTIVAL

It's not long now until the Roundhouse opens its doors for live audiences for the much anticipated The Last Word Festival. The vibrant and eclectic programme now includes Radio 1 DJ, broadcaster, and best-selling author, Annie Macmanus, with a live recording of her critically-acclaimed podcast Changes.

The Judge's panel is also complete for the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final with award-winning writer, performer and theatre maker, Travis Alabanza, and previous Roundhouse Poetry Slam champion, Zia Ahmed, joining Candice Carty-Williams.

Industry experts Magdalene Abraha (Jacaranda Books) and Tallulah Lyons (#Merky Books) will join the online panel talk for 18-25 year-olds, How To Get Published, hosted by writer and poet Bridget Minamore. The highly acclaimed poet and director, Caleb Femi (Poor), will join Gboyega Odubanjo and award-winning poet, Theresa Lola, for a captivating night of words and music. Former UK poetry slam champion, Adam Kammerling, will be sharing his unique poetry and dance piece, Seder, with digital audiences. With Young People's Laureate for London, Cecilia Knapp, in conversation with the newly appointed US National Youth Poet Laureate, Alexandra Huynh, The Last Word Festival is the perfect way to welcome audience's back to the Roundhouse and its incredible programme.

One of the most anticipated events in this year's festival, the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final (29th July) will see artists who make it successfully through three nationwide Heats, put their original work to the test. This is their chance to win a cash prize as well as the coveted title of Slam Champion. Now joining Candice Carty-Williams on the judge's panel is award-winning writer, performer and theatre maker, Travis Alabanza (Burgerz) and poet, playwright, and previous Roundhouse Poetry Slam champion, Zia Ahmed. Audiences, whether live or at home, will get to cast their vote and crown their Audience Winner too.

Internationally renowned DJ, broadcaster and Sunday Times bestselling author Annie Macmanus will bring her acclaimed Changes podcast to the Roundhouse (24th July). Since launching in 2019, Changes has featured Annie in conversation with artists, writers, musicians and a host of fascinating people, chatting about CHANGE. Guests talk through the biggest changes they have overcome in childhood and adulthood, and how they affect change. The podcast explores how change punctuates our lives, how it can totally derail us and define who we are. How we confront it, react to it and how we try to activate change has never been more important than in this moment. As part of The Last Word Festival, Annie and her guest Hassan Akkad will record a live episode of Changes in front of an audience at Camden's iconic Roundhouse.

Hassan Akkad is a photographer, filmmaker and activist living in London. He fled his homeland of Syria in 2012, after being repeatedly arrested and beaten by Assad's regime. He arrived in the UK three months later, travelling at one point across treacherous seas on a dinghy and spending time at the refugee camp in Calais. He filmed his experiences trying to get to England and that footage was used for the documentary Exodus: Our Journey to Europe which won the BAFTA for Best Factual Series in 2017. Hassan volunteered to work as a hospital porter during Covid, and campaigned successfully for the removal of the £400 surcharge for immigrant NHS cleaners and porters to use the NHS themselves, and for the reversal of their exclusion from its bereavement compensation scheme. His video welcoming refugees to the UK, with Led By Donkeys, was projected onto the white cliffs of Dover and featured across UK news networks. His memoir, Hope Not Fear, will be published by Bluebird on 2nd September 2021.

As previously announced, the winner of the 2020 New Poets Prize Gboyega Odubanjo will launch his pamphlet, Aunty Uncle Poems (24th July) in a Nigerian celebration that documents of all the aunties, uncles, cousins (by blood or by choice) for whom London has become home. He will now be joined by the highly acclaimed poet and director, Caleb Femi, as well as award-winning poet and former Young People's Laureate for London, Theresa Lola. A live band will also play throughout this special evening.

Meanwhile, fresh from receiving critical acclaim for his production and breathe... at the Almeida Theatre, Nigerian-British poet, playwright, facilitator and recipient of the 2019 Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellowship, Yomi a??ode will be doing a live podcast recording of First Five (31st July) with special guest Hannah Azieb Pool. Hannah Azieb Pool is Artistic Director and CEO of the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, founder of the Tottenham Literature Festival and the author of two books: Fashion Cities Africa and My Fathers' Daughter. She was previously the Senior Programmer for Contemporary Culture at the Southbank Centre and a lead programmer of the WOW Women of the World festival. Yomi will be talking to her about the books, music and films that influenced her.

There's still plenty to enjoy if you can't make it to Camden in person! Available online will be Seder from Adam Kammerling, the former UK poetry slam champion (26th - 31st July). This unique poetry and dance piece explores togetherness and examines intergenerational trauma and the rituals we make for connection, through the annual Jewish custom of the Seder.

A home for niche audio content, radical chat and specialist tunes, Transmission Roundhouse is a multi-award winning, socially engaged audio and lifestyle platform created by Roundhouse's diverse community of emerging podcasters between the ages of 18 and 25. It brings fresh voices and perspectives to the forefront of the podcast landscape.

On Zoom, Young People's Laureate for London and previous Roundhouse Poetry Collective member, Cecilia Knapp, will be in conversation with the recently appointed US National Youth Poet Laureate, Alexandra Huynh (25th July). There will also be a panel for 18 - 25 year-olds with industry experts Magdalene Abraha (Jacaranda Books) and Tallulah Lyons (#Merky Books) about the different routes through which to get published (27th July). This session will offer practical tips and guidance on getting started, hosted by writer and poet, Bridget Minamore. Ahead of the festival, be sure not to miss the previously announced Roundhouse Poetry Slam Heats (6th - 8th July). Taking place on Zoom, the best up-and-coming talent from across the UK in spoken word will compete for a place at the final. The deadline for applications to compete for the title of Roundhouse Slam Champion is Thursday 24th June.

Jack Prideaux, Senior Producer for Roundhouse, comments, With less than six weeks to go until we reopen our doors, the excitement is building! As we re-emerge from the last year and a half, there's no doubt that the vital stories and perspectives that make the festival what it is will resonate in a unique way. We can't wait to welcome audiences back into the Roundhouse to experience this amazing line up of emerging and established voices, as well as reaching new audiences through our digital programme.

Roundhouse are committed that their offer to people with access needs remains consistent post-pandemic and that people who cannot attend the venue, or feel hesitant to attend public events, are able to experience The Last Word Festival from home.

Box Office Tickets are available from £5. Available from the Roundhouse box office and www.roundhouse.org.uk.