ROCK FOR HEROES Comes to Theatre Royal Winchester

An evening of rock music is heading to Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 29 October with Rock for Heroes to raise much needed funds for the charity Help For Heroes.

A full live rock band with incredible singers, brilliant personalities and hilarious comedy value will perform music from artists such as Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Gun N Roses, AC/DC, Prince, Dire Straits and more.

The band aims, in time, to raise £2.5million for Help For Heroes. A collection will be taken post show.

Rock for Heroes will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 29 October. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.