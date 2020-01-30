Quiz Night To Be Held To Raise Funds For Grand Theatre

A quiz night is being held to raise funds for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on 10 March 2020. The event is organised by Lloyds Bank Partnership and the Grand Theatre and will take place at Casino 36 on Temple Street, Wolverhampton

The winning team will win 6 months' worth of tickets to shows at the Grand, and the money raised from the Quiz Night will support the theatre's ongoing work which includes workshops for the community.

Teams are a maximum of 4 people and cost £100 per team and quiz goers will enjoy a meal of chilli and rice.

The Grand Theatre is a registered charity (registered number 515154) and stopped receiving annual revenue grant from the council in 2018.

Charlotte Davies, Development Manager at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said: "Every year thousands of friends and families come to the Grand to enjoy shows together, but many people don't realise that the Grand Theatre is a charity. Running a theatre is very expensive: e.g. it costs £2,000 a year just replacing tools like spanners, drills and saws. The Grand also runs workshops and projects to improve people's lives in our community. The Fundraising Quiz will be a very enjoyable evening and support our future work."

Mark Corfield, Relationship Manager SME Banking at Lloyds Bank in Wolverhampton said: "We are delighted to support the Grand Theatre through the Fundraising Quiz. It is an important and iconic venue in the city, which brings the public together.

To find out more or book your place, please contact Mark Corfield mark.corfield@lloydsbanking.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You