Photos: The Lowry's 2023 'Developed With' And 'Associate Artists' Share New Work In Development At Industry Showcase

The Lowry’s Artist Development Programme is one of the most innovative and respected initiatives for creative talent in the UK.

Jul. 03, 2023

On Wednesday 28th June The Lowry, Salford, welcomed industry professionals to a full-day showcase and networking event to experience a first look at brand new work being developed by The Lowry’s 2023 cohort of Developed With artists and Associate Artists.

Taking to the stage for the event were performance artist Tania Camara, dance artist Bobak Champion, visually impaired & neurodivergent actor, theatre maker and creative captioner Alice Christina–Corrigan, moving image artist and producer Nikta Mohammadi, creative producer Lauren Yvonne Townsend, and comedian Edy Hurst, and Associate Artists; composer, writer and singer-songwriter Finn Anderson, directors & theatres makers Meghan Doyle and Stan Hodgson, and dance duo Thick & Tight.

The Lowry’s Artist Development Programme, which is supported by Arts Council England and Salford City Council, is one of the most innovative and respected initiatives for creative talent in the UK. It nurtures talent and supports artists to present ambitious and innovative work to audiences at The Lowry and at venues across the UK and internationally.

Since 2009 The Lowry has been developing a nationally visible profile as a leader in the field of artist development, championing this as an area of specialist practice that is crucial to ensuring the health and vitality of the arts sector and encouraging the development of a national understanding of best practice.

Recent alumni of The Lowry’s Artist Development programmes include Sophie Willian, Theatre Ad Infinitum, Dickson Mbi, Art with Heart, Kill the Beast, SpitLip, Lung Theatre, Igor and Moreno, Melissa Johns and Colour the Clouds amongst many more.

For more information on The Lowry’s Artist Development programmes please visit https://thelowry.com/about-us/artist-development.

Photo Credit: Shawn Stephen

The Artist Development Showcase 2023

Edy Hurst

Bobak Champion

The Artist Development Showcase 2023

Tania Camara

Lauren Yvonne Townsend

Nikta Mohammadi

Alice Christina



