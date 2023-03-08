Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre

The production opens on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 31 March.

Mar. 08, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's upcoming production of Deborah McAndrews' They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, a new adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Sottopaga? Non si paga!.

The cost of living is out of control - and so is Anthea. Sick of scrimping and scraping to pay her energy bills, she starts a riot in the local supermarket resulting in a group of raging housewives looting the building.

Now, with a pile of freshly "liberated" groceries, Anthea and her best friend Maggie embark on a ludicrous, laugh-a-minute adventure, trying to keep their law-abiding husbands in the dark whilst staying two steps ahead of the crime squad.

They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! is the work of Dario Fo, Nobel Laureate and the master of farce, and his wife, Franca Rame. Deborah McAndrew's whip-smart adaptation mixes political satire, hilarious plot twists and wise-cracking dialogue to create a thrilling play about the lengths people will go to when they're desperate.

The theatre is a collecting point for Colchester Food Bank and will be holding collections after all performances.

Mercury Theatre Creative Director Ryan McBryde directs Joseph Alessi (Jack), Jack Shalloo (Lewis), Laura Doddington (Anthea), Tesni Kujore (Maggie) and Marc Pickering (Constable/ Sergeant/Undertaker/Pops).

The production opens on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 31 March.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

