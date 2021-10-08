Photos: Get a First Look at ISLA; Running at Theatr Clwyd This Month

In a co-production with the Royal Court Theatre, Isla opens at Theatr Clwyd on October 21 with previews from the 16 October, and runs until 6 November. Tamara Harvey directs Mark Lambert as Roger, Lisa Zahra as Erin, and Catrin Aaron as PC Jones and the titular role of Isla.

Get a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Soon there will be more voice-activated, digital assistants than people. All are female gendered. Roger needs company and he doesn't want a dog. When his daughter Erin buys him the latest Isla digital assistant an unexpected relationship between man and technology emerges. But who's really in control?

Isla is a new dark comedy from acclaimed writer Tim Price.

Purchase tickets at www.theatrclwyd.com/en/.