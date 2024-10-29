Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND In Rehearsal At Shakespeare North Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare North Playhouse has released photos from inside rehearsal for Alice in Wonderland, adapted by Nick Lane, opening Friday 22 November until Saturday 5 January.

It's Christmas in Wonderland, and mischief is afoot! Join Alice as she falls down the rabbit hole again...

In this inventive retelling, written by Nick Lane and directed by Nathan Powell, Alice returns to Wonderland as a mother, set against the backdrop of Prescot with a touch of Christmas magic. As previously announced, Helen Carter (Boys from the Blackstuff, Love Liverpool, A Christmas Carol, The Last Testament of Lillian Billoca) will take on the title role of Alice.

Noah Olaoye (The Owl & The Pussycat, Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, The Monstrum) will play ‘Card Two’, with Kelise Gordon-Harrison (A Midsummer Nights Dream, Peter Pan, The Not So Big Bad Wolf) as ‘Card Seven’, Martha Godber (Do I Love You?, Pleasant Land, Ladies Unleashed) as ‘Card Eight’, Milton Lopes (The Burnt City, The Third Day – Autumn, A Unica Mulher) as ‘Card Two’ and understudy Tia Larsen (Vignettes, Approved, Den Festival Manchester).

Follow the White Rabbit into the Cockpit Theatre this Christmas and be welcomed back to Wonderland! Everything is as Alice remembered... or is it?

Let Shakespeare North whisk you away to Wonderland with this marvellously whimsical festive retelling of the cherished classic you know and love, Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland will be directed by Nathan Powell, Nicole Behan as Associate Director, with set and costume design by Sascha Gilmour, original composition and lyrics by Simon Slater, lighting design by KJ, sound design by Ernest Acquah, with Claire Bleasdale as casting director and Wendy Hesketh-Ogilvie on aerial direction.

