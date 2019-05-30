Photo Flash: Underbelly And FLIP Fabrique Present TRANSIT

Internationally renowned circus troupe FLIP Fabrique will this Spring be bringing their aerial adventures to Underbelly Festival Southbank for a six-week run as one of the headline acts of this year's jam-packed festival. Inspired by what it means to be a member of a high-flying touring troupe, the company will flip, tumble and spring their way through the ups and downs of being on tour, the friendship and fun of being together, and the transient nature of life itself. With infectious warmth, FLIP Fabrique merge heart-stopping aerial routines, first-class circus skills and a jaw-dropping trampoline-wall, for an audience of children and grown-ups alike.

FLIP Fabrique's London performances of Transit follow in the footsteps of a hugely successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2017, as well as their much-loved previous show, Catch Me (Attrape Moi) which was performed at the Underbelly Festival Southbank in 2017. Now in ! its eleventh year, Underbelly Festival Southbank - London's original pop-up festival - brings the finest in live circus, cabaret, comedy and music to the heart of London, alongside international street food and vibrant outdoor bars.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You