Photo Flash: Lorna Dallas Brings 'Stages' to Crazy Coqs

Janie Dee, Julia McKenzie, Bobby Crush, Peter Land, Robert Meadmore and Finty Williams celebrated with American born West End favourite, Lorna Dallas, on the return of her dazzling cabaret, "STAGES," at Crazy Coqs at the Zédel.

Devised by her longtime director, Barry Kleinbort, and with the multitalented Simon Beck at the piano, "STAGES" is a loving and often touching homage to those theatres and venues where Ms. Dallas honed her gifts as a singer and an artist, as well as to the other stages in a life, the ones that took her from a small town in Southern Illinois to the rarefied hothouse atmosphere of New Orleans, to concert stages all over the world including New York's Carnegie Hall, followed by dazzling nights onstage in the West End with Sammy Cahn and Dame Cleo Laine, culminating in Royal Command performances for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

The final London performance of 'Stages' will be Tuesday 5 November at Crazy Coqs.

